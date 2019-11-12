Ministry, police agree to strengthen cooperation for protection of foreign diplomats
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry and the National Police Agency pledged Tuesday to strengthen cooperation to better protect foreign diplomats and missions, the ministry said, after a group of college students broke into the U.S. ambassador's residence last month.
The two sides made the pledge during a meeting held to discuss protective measures for foreign diplomats in the wake of last month's embarrassing security breach at the resident of U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris.
"The ministry and the police agency decided to strive harder to make more thorough efforts to protect the diplomatic delegations and their missions by establishing a closer-knit cooperative system through such efforts as the real-time sharing of practical information," the ministry said in a press release.
The two sides also agreed to regularly examine the safety of foreign diplomats and their embassies and adjust the level of their security services based on the results of the security checks, the ministry said.
