S. Korea to offer $100,000 in aid for flood-hit Central African Republic
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide Central African Republic with US$100,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday, as tens of thousands of local residents have been left homeless due to floods.
The ministry said the decision represents South Korea's commitment as a "responsible member of the international community."
The government will "expand humanitarian aid to join in recovery efforts by countries and people dealing with natural disaster damages," it added.
Weeks of torrential rains have pounded the African nation, with a population of 4.7 million, causing the Oubangui River and its tributaries to overflow, according to news reports.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
3
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement
-
4
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry