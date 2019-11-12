(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
(ATTN: ADDS comments at bottom)
By Yoo Jee-ho
CHIBA, Japan, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun was knocked around by an opportunistic Chinese Taipei lineup in an Olympic baseball qualifying game in Japan on Tuesday, having particular trouble against the bottom portion of the order.
Kim gave up three runs on eight hits in just 3 1/3 innings at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba, east of Tokyo, in the Super Round game at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12. The usually reliable ace of the staff struck out three.
Kim was yanked with South Korea trailing 3-0 with one out in the fourth.
In his last start, Kim threw six shutout innings against Canada in Group C, giving up just one hit as South Korea took the game 3-1.
But on Tuesday, Kim gave up a leadoff single to Hu Chin-Lung in the top of the first, and that set the tone for the evening.
Two batters later, Lin Hung-Yu also singled off Kim to put two runners aboard, though Kim escaped the jam by striking out Chen Chun-Hsiu.
Kim was knocked around even harder against the bottom of the opposing lineup in the second inning, as he served up two runs.
With two outs in that frame, No.-9 hitter Kao Yu-Chieh doubled in a run for a 1-0 lead, handing South Korea its first deficit of the tournament. Then Hu got his second straight single off Kim to open up a 2-0 lead for Chinese Taipei.
Kim had his first clean inning in the top third, but Chinese Taipei got back to its hitting ways in the fourth.
Lin Li started things off with a single, and was sacrificed over to second base. Then No.-8 hitter Wang Sheng-Wei drove him home with a sharp single up the middle for a 3-0 advantage.
Kao got his second hit off Kim, and that spelled the end of the left-hander's night.
"I have no excuse for tonight. It was my worst game of the year," said Kim, who finished third in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) this season with a 2.51 ERA. "Chinese Taipei hitters had their timing down on my fastballs and they handled my breaking pitches well."
Kim, who pitched on four days of rest, said he ran out of gas after tossing 190 1/3 innings in the KBO regular season and five more in the postseason.
"I'll try to learn from this experience and take care of my body better in the future," Kim added.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
3
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement
-
4
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
5
S. Korea builds welfare center for Korean War veterans in Ethiopia