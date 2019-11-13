Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:01 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- HDC Hyundai Development preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't seeks to pay less compensation for real estate development (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. military chief voices hope for resolution on Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul, Washington to discuss Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact, defense costs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- HDC consortium named preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Segye Times)
-- HDC consortium named preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't spending to generate jobs for senior citizens under fire (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Hankyoreh)
-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Hankook Ilbo)
-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Americans need justification for troops: JCS head (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Asiana picks HDC as preferred bidder (Korea Herald)
-- Busan summits to upgrade nation's diplomatic presence (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!