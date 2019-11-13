Korean-language dailies

-- HDC Hyundai Development preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't seeks to pay less compensation for real estate development (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. military chief voices hope for resolution on Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul, Washington to discuss Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact, defense costs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- HDC consortium named preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Segye Times)

-- HDC consortium named preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't spending to generate jobs for senior citizens under fire (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Hankyoreh)

-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Hankook Ilbo)

-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Korea Economic Daily)

