Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- HDC Hyundai Development preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't seeks to pay less compensation for real estate development (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. military chief voices hope for resolution on Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul, Washington to discuss Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact, defense costs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- HDC consortium named preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Segye Times)
-- HDC consortium named preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't spending to generate jobs for senior citizens under fire (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Hankyoreh)
-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Hankook Ilbo)
-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- HDC consortium preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Americans need justification for troops: JCS head (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Asiana picks HDC as preferred bidder (Korea Herald)
-- Busan summits to upgrade nation's diplomatic presence (Korea Times)
(END)
