(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 13)
Media 'big bang'
: Mergers can boost industry's global competitiveness
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has approved two merger deals that could reshape the nation's media and content markets.
This seems to be a step in the right direction in the face of toughening competition with global content providers such as Netflix and YouTube, although there are lingering disputes over the antitrust watchdog's decision.
Given the nation's media industry is lagging behind in the global market, it is good to remove regulatory hurdles to pave the way for its global expansion ― and long-term survival. This is all the more so because large foreign firms, such as Apple and Disney, are expanding their investments in the digital content market amid the convergence of related industries. We have to follow the global trend.
On Friday, the FTC gave conditional approval for a plan by SK Broadband, a subsidiary of the nation's top mobile carrier SK Telecom, to merge with No. 2 cable TV operator t-broad. The deal is worth 4.7 trillion won ($4 billion).
The commission also approved No. 3 carrier LG Uplus Corp.'s 50 percent stake acquisition of CJ Hello, the nation's largest cable operator, for 800 billion won ($688 million).
The decisions were in line with surging demand for video-on-demand content on digital platforms, the FTC said. Notably, the number of internet protocol TV (IPTV) subscribers has risen sharply in Korea in recent years, prompting firms to develop "killer content" to attract more viewers.
However, there are some issues to be resolved, including the possible impact on customers and domestic competitors, before the deals get final approval from the government. SK Broadband's merger with t-broad should also be screened by the Korea Communications Commission.
Three years ago, the FTC did not approve SK Telecom's bid to acquire CJ Hello on concerns over a monopoly or oligopoly in the subscription TV market. But this time, it cited the changing market trends and rising demand for digital content as the reasons for its conditional approval.
FTC chief Joh Sung-wook said there had been a "systemic change" in the content market.
"We approved the deals to spur convergence between broadcasting and telecommunications and respond to the changing media ecosystem in the face of toughening global competition," Cho said.
The decisions reflect the government's changing stance on mergers in the media industry. To compete better with global players, Korean firms should scale up through mergers and acquisitions, and focus on developing new business models by creating their own content.
It is quite encouraging that firms are introducing artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies to create content. They are also making efforts to introduce smartphone-based subscriptions as more people are watching content via their phones.
The key is to remove old regulations that can hurt competition and stifle growth.
(END)
