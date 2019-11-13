Today in Korean history
Nov. 14
1917 -- Park Chung-hee is born to a farming family in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province. In 1961, Park, then a major general in the Army, staged a coup and became president. He remained in power until he was assassinated 18 years later by his intelligence chief.
1980 -- Under an order from South Korea's military junta led by Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, who seized power in a military coup a year earlier, the nation's electronic and print media are forced to realign and consolidate themselves through mergers, drastically reducing the number of media organizations in the country.
1984 -- The Dongjak Bridge, the 11th bridge built over the Han River that bisects Seoul, opens to traffic.
1994 -- Hyundai Motor Co. develops the nation's first solar-powered car using indigenous technology.
2006 -- Construction Minister Chu Byung-jik and two senior presidential secretaries resign, holding themselves responsible for the failure of the Roh Moo-hyun government's real estate policy.
2011 -- SK Telecom Co. acquires Hynix Semiconductor Inc. through a 21.05 percent stake purchase worth 3.43 trillion won
2012 -- Special prosecutor Lee Kwang-bum decides against indicting the son of President Lee Myung-bak as he wraps up a monthlong investigation into a controversial land deal for Lee's now-scrapped retirement home project.
2015 -- Lotte Group renews the operating license for one of its two duty-free stores in downtown Seoul, while retail giant Shinsegae and heavy industries-focused conglomerate Doosan win the rights to open new stores in the capital, according to the Korea Customs Service.
2016 -- South Korea tentatively signs an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan to better counter growing North Korean missile threats despite strong local objections.
2017 -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revises up its growth outlook for South Korea's economy for the year to 3.2 percent on a strong expansion in investment and improving exports.
-- A North Korean soldier drives a car to the truce village of Panmunjom to defect to South Korea.
2018 -- The financial regulator rules that Samsung BioLogics Co. intentionally violated accounting rules ahead of its initial public offering in 2016, a decision that could lead to the delisting of the biopharmaceutical firm.
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
2
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
3
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
4
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief