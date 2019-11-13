Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Nov. 13

All Headlines 09:06 November 13, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Court to hold first trial on 'comfort women' lawsuit

-- Former USFK chiefs to hold alliance forum

-- Preview of South Korea's World Cup qualifying match against Lebanon

Economy & Finance

-- Gov't to unveil further measures to tackle falling population

-- Job data for October
(END)

