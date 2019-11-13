Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/07 Sunny 70

Incheon 15/10 Sunny 70

Suwon 13/06 Sunny 70

Cheongju 13/06 Sunny 60

Daejeon 14/05 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 11/03 Sunny 70

Gangneung 17/10 Sunny 70

Jeonju 15/07 Sunny 60

Gwangju 15/07 Sunny 60

Jeju 21/13 Sunny 60

Daegu 15/06 Sunny 60

Busan 17/11 Sunny 60

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!