Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 November 13, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/07 Sunny 70
Incheon 15/10 Sunny 70
Suwon 13/06 Sunny 70
Cheongju 13/06 Sunny 60
Daejeon 14/05 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 11/03 Sunny 70
Gangneung 17/10 Sunny 70
Jeonju 15/07 Sunny 60
Gwangju 15/07 Sunny 60
Jeju 21/13 Sunny 60
Daegu 15/06 Sunny 60
Busan 17/11 Sunny 60
(END)
