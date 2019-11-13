Hanwha Life Insurance Q3 net income down 49.4 pct. to 73 bln won
All Headlines 09:36 November 13, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 73 billion won (US$ 62.6 million), down 49.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 60.1 percent on-year to 88.2 billion won. Revenue increased 14.5 percent to 6.81 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
