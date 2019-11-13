Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai takes WRC manufacturers' title this year

All Headlines 10:04 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its rally team has taken the World Rally Championship's manufacturers' title after the season-ending Australia rally was canceled due to the threat of bushfires.

The cancellation of the Aussie round, scheduled for Nov. 14-17 (local time), made Hyundai Motorsport the winner of the WRC manufacturers' title, beating defending champion Toyota Motor Corp.'s rally team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Hyundai said in a statement.

It is the first time Hyundai Motorsport has claimed the WRC manufacturers' title, it said.

This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows its i20 Coupe WRC rally car participating in a race. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-WRC championship
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!