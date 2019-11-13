Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mobis develops rear-autonomous emergency braking technology

All Headlines 10:19 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Wednesday it has developed a new rear-autonomous emergency braking (R-AEB) technology.

In a first for the automobile industry, Hyundai Mobis used ultra short range radar (USRR) rather than a combination of camera and ultrasonic sensor to develop the R-AEB technology, according to the company.

"The ultrasonic senor-based parking assist system is affected by wind or noise, but the USRR-based technology is not affected by such factors. Moreover, the USRR-based R-AEB technology is price competitive," the statement said.

The company plans to consult with local car manufacturers to apply the R-AEB technology to upcoming vehicles, it said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Mobis shows its R-AEB technology in action. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Mobis-technology
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!