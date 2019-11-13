(Premier12) U.S. pitcher says he was raised 'the right way' by S. Korean father
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- So close, yet so far.
Noah Song, a right-hander on the United States team at the Olympic baseball qualifying tournament taking place in Tokyo, is just a two-hour flight away from South Korea, the birthplace of his father, Bill. But between his U.S. team duties and his upcoming Navy training, Song just won't have the time to visit South Korea for the first time.
The most Korea-related experience Song has had at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 was facing South Korea at Tokyo Dome on Monday to open the Super Round play.
"That's why I was super excited for this event, being able to play against Korea in the first game," Song told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday, before the U.S. was to play Australia at Tokyo Dome.
Song didn't take the mound, as South Korea won the game 5-1.
"(Pitching in that game) would have been awesome. That was something I was hoping for but it just didn't happen. That's the way the game turns out," Song said. "It was still cool to be able to watch the game play out from the dugout."
Though Song doesn't speak Korean, the 22-year-old is no stranger to Korean cuisine.
"The holidays are the best time. We get all sorts of food coming in, with a heavy dosage of Korean food," he said with a smile. "Growing up, I didn't know I quite had the taste for it. As I've grown up, I started to enjoy it a lot more. I look forward to it now every time I go home. It's some of the best times, being able to enjoy the food with my family. I love it."
One other thing Song has come to appreciate more as he's grown older is the way his father raised him and his three siblings.
Bill, who moved to the United States when he was five years old, is a commander in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Noah recalled that his father "wasn't over the top, by any means" as a disciplinarian, but added, "There was a sense of discipline throughout the household."
"He definitely wanted to raise us the right way," the junior Song said. "It was something that I and all my siblings appreciated after we got older. To this day, we all definitely enjoyed our upbringing and it's exactly the way I want to raise my kid."
Noah Song knows a few things about discipline himself. He's a Naval Academy graduate, and next month, he'll begin training at a Navy flight school in Florida, staying there for about two years. He was originally scheduled to start that training on Nov. 1, but he was picked to serve his country in a different capacity, as a pitcher at the Premier12.
The tournament began on Nov. 2 and will end on Sunday.
After his two-year training, Song said he'll be "going off with a squadron to fly."
"Baseball will likely not be an option at that point, which I understand and I am perfectly fine with," he said. "I am excited to fly. That's part of the cards I've drawn."
That Song had an outstanding amateur career makes it all the more frustrating that baseball fans won't get to see him pitch more pro ball immediately.
The right-hander, listed at 193 centimeters tall and 90 kilograms, has a devastating four-pitch mix, with the highlight being a fastball that touches 98 miles per hour. This year, Song was the finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in America and the Dick Howser Trophy as the best U.S. collegiate baseball player. Song led NCAA Division I baseball with 161 strikeouts in 2019 and graduated as Navy's career leader in career wins, strikeouts and innings pitched.
But the uncertainty surrounding his playing status due to his Navy training affected his draft stocks. The Boston Red Sox selected him in the fourth round of this year's draft, where a pitcher of Song's credentials and abilities with no military duty on the horizon would certainly have gone higher.
Following the draft, Song made seven starts for the Red Sox's low Single-A team, Lowell Spinners. He struck out 19 in 17 innings while posting a 1.06 ERA.
Song's service commitment is for five years. And after two years, he can petition to serve the final three years as a reservist, which would allow him to pursue a professional baseball career. David Robinson, the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA, served in the Navy for two years took before carving out a Hall of Fame career.
But Song said he's not holding his breath over what may or may not happen with his military status. He's known all along the service duty would affect his baseball career, and he doesn't even see it as disruption.
"The amount of baseball I've been playing this year is already a plus," he said. "I wasn't even technically supposed to be playing this much. The Navy let me do that. That's bonus."
And with the Premier12 winding down, Song is trying to soak up every moment with the national team.
"This is one of the coolest baseball things I've ever got to do," he said. "Being able to play against people who don't speak the same language is kind of fun. It goes to show everybody can play baseball no matter where they're from. I'm just enjoying all of it."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
