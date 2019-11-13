Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks extend losses late Wednesday morning

All Headlines 11:29 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning on tech and bio losses.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 17.62 points, or 0.82 percent, to reach 2,123.3 as of 11:20 a.m.

Most large-cap shares were bearish.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.91 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was unchanged. Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion shed 1.89 percent, and Samsung BioLogics was down 1.76 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,167.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.1 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!