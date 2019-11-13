Seoul stocks extend losses late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning on tech and bio losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 17.62 points, or 0.82 percent, to reach 2,123.3 as of 11:20 a.m.
Most large-cap shares were bearish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.91 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was unchanged. Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion shed 1.89 percent, and Samsung BioLogics was down 1.76 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,167.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.1 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
