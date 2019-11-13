S. Korea's economy likely to grow 2.3 pct in 2020: KDI
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020, slightly higher than this year's estimated 2 percent expansion, on the back of a slight improvement in domestic demand and exports, the state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) said Wednesday.
The growth outlook for next year is line with a forecast by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
In September, the OECD said Asia's fourth-largest economy could expand 2.3 percent in 2020, slower than its previous forecast of 2.5 percent in May.
The International Monetary Fund has recently also revised down South Korea's economic growth estimate to 2.2 percent for 2020 from the 2.8 percent expansion projected in April, citing lingering uncertainties in global markets.
"Private-sector spending is expected to improve, but the pace of recovery won't be strong due to the country's slowing income growth," the KDI said in a report.
Earlier this week, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said that the government will make efforts to achieve economic growth of more than 2.3 percent next year.
The South Korean government is set to release its 2020 growth outlook in mid-December.
The KDI said South Korea's jobless rate could fall to 3.5 percent in 2020, compared with an estimated 3.8 percent in 2019, citing the government's job creation policy and modest economic growth.
The think tank said a new flare-up of external downside risks such as the trade dispute between the United States and China could hurt South Korea's economic recovery.
It also forecast South Korea's economic growth could receive a big boost if global demand for semiconductors quickly picks up.
Semiconductors, which account for one-fifth of South Korea's exports, are in a cycle correction stage as the global economy slows.
South Korea -- home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chipmaker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. -- accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory market in 2018.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
2
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
3
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
4
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief