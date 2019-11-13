S. Korean YouTubers have global impact: company officials
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean YouTubers on the global video-sharing platform have a global impact and have shown growth both in terms of the number of subscribers and the amount of content, company officials said Wednesday.
The number of local YouTubers with more than 10 million subscribers tripled on-year in 2018, according to YouTube. The number of local YouTube channels with more than 1 million subscribers came to over 200 and those with more than 10,000 subscribers came to over 12,000 as of last year.
YouTube said the amount of content uploaded on local YouTube channels by popular YouTubers jumped by nearly 50 percent in 2018.
In order to find and highlight emerging creators on its platform, YouTube holds its NextUp program all over the globe. Creators must have between 10,000 and 100,000 subscribers and at least three videos uploaded to be eligible.
YouTube held the country's first program last month, with a total of 12 YouTubers with gaming content.
"While this NextUp is focused on gaming creators, we will continue to support the overall Korean creator ecosystem so that even more creators can share their stories with the global audience on YouTube," Marc Lefkowitz, a YouTube official, told reporters in Seoul.
He said what further sets apart content by local YouTubers is that they are unique and dynamic, with huge potential to have a global impact.
"Gaming content have shown fast growth in the Asian region," said Ines Cha, a YouTube official in charge of gaming content, adding that YouTube has emerged as a leading platform to watch gaming content.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
