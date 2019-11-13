(Premier12) Lineup changes in offing after shutout loss

Park is the poster child of Kim's unwavering faith in struggling hitters. Even though Park has gone just 3-for-18 with an RBI and six strikeouts in five games, he has batted cleanup in every game so far. It's a head-scratching decision on Kim's part, given how badly overmatched Park has looked at the plate and how, in a short tournament like this, teams can hardly afford to wait and hope slumps will end on time.