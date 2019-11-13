SK Wyverns sign Venezuelan pitcher Ricardo Pinto
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club SK Wyverns announced their signing of new Venezuelan pitcher Ricardo Pinto on Wednesday.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Pinto, a 25-year-old right-hander, has agreed to a US$800,000 deal for one year. Pinto will earn $450,000 in guaranteed salary, with a $100,000 signing bonus and an option for $250,000.
KBO clubs are each permitted three import players, with a maximum two pitchers. The Wyverns ended this past season with Angel Sanchez and Henry Sosa on their pitching staff and said they'll now try to bring back Sanchez.
Pinto's signing will end Sosa's Wyverns' stint after just half a season. Sosa was acquired in June in place of Canadian pitcher Brock Dykxhoorn and went 9-3 with a 3.82 ERA in 16 starts.
Those were decent numbers, but Sosa struggled with his conditioning during the season and struggled in the postseason.
Pinto has 27 big league games to his credit, mostly recently two outings with the Tampa Bay Rays this year. He spent the majority of 2019 in Double-A and Triple-A, going a combined 12-6 with a 4.23 ERA in 28 appearances, including six starts.
The Wyverns said they first took interest in Pinto in 2018 and said he is armed with a dominant four-seam fastball, along with a two-seamer, changeup and curve.
"He's still young enough that he should be able to pitch for us a long time," a Wyverns official said. "Multiple major league team officials have told us he's a talented pitcher with a great attitude, too."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
2
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
3
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
4
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief