Korea Electric Power Q3 net income down 67.3 pct. to 241.1 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 241.1 billion won (US$ 206.4 million), down 67.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.23 trillion won, also down 11.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 3 percent to 15.91 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 24.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
2
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
3
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
4
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief