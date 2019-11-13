Net asset value of private funds tops 400 tln won in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Private funds in South Korea saw their net assets exceed the 400 trillion-won (US$343 billion) mark for the first time in October on brisk demand, an industry tracker said Wednesday.
The net asset value (NAV) of privately placed funds in the country came to 400.5 trillion won as of the end of October, up nearly 3 trillion won from the previous month, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA).
"The domestic private fund market has been growing steadily thanks to increasing investor demand for funds specializing in real estate, infrastructure and commodities," the association said.
The NAV of stock funds inched up 1.1 percent on-month to 78.2 trillion won, while that of bond funds shrank 1.4 percent to 123.2 trillion won.
"Stock funds enjoyed a continued money inflow on expectations for a market rally, but bond funds suffered a decline in NAV due to waning risk appetite and fading hopes of additional rate cuts," KOFIA said.
Meanwhile, the NAV of public offering funds amounted to 252 trillion won as of end-October, up 14.2 trillion won from a month earlier.
Private and public funds had a combined 648.2 trillion won in assets under their management at the end of October, up 2.7 percent from a month earlier.
(END)
