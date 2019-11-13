KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 73,000 DN 1,500
DaelimInd 92,500 DN 700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13800 UP100
KiaMtr 42,800 DN 900
Hyundai M&F INS 27,550 DN 650
TONGYANG 1,450 DN 15
Daesang 23,550 UP 650
SKNetworks 5,980 UP 20
ORION Holdings 17,750 UP 400
KISWire 22,050 DN 50
LotteFood 445,000 DN 6,000
NEXENTIRE 9,500 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 92,200 DN 1,600
KCC 226,000 DN 7,000
SKCHEM 54,000 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,800 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 43,300 DN 300
HITEJINRO 29,250 DN 150
Yuhan 214,000 DN 3,000
SLCORP 21,300 UP 200
Shinsegae 265,000 UP 5,500
Nongshim 248,500 0
SGBC 40,300 UP 1,750
Hyosung 81,800 UP 700
LOTTE 35,800 DN 400
AK Holdings 34,200 DN 650
Binggrae 56,100 DN 600
GCH Corp 20,350 DN 550
LotteChilsung 135,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 124,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 78,200 DN 3,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 UP 50
POSCO 221,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 95,600 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 196,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,750 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,180 DN 95
DB INSURANCE 53,000 DN 2,100
SamsungElec 52,500 DN 100
