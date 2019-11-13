Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:41 November 13, 2019

NHIS 12,400 DN 150
SK Discovery 23,150 DN 400
LS 48,250 DN 1,000
GC Corp 120,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 32,000 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,450 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 119,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,220 DN 80
SKC 45,200 DN 200
GS Retail 40,300 DN 50
Ottogi 575,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 22,000 DN 300
DB HiTek 17,550 DN 50
CJ 92,000 DN 1,900
JWPHARMA 29,600 DN 500
LGInt 15,650 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 6,040 DN 50
SBC 16,700 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 86,400 DN 1,100
SK hynix 83,400 UP 200
Youngpoong 612,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,400 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 DN 7,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,300 DN 1,000
Kogas 40,050 DN 500
Hanwha 25,150 UP 200
HankookShellOil 335,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 14,700 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,150 DN 400
TaekwangInd 1,119,000 UP 5,000
SsangyongCement 5,770 DN 10
KAL 26,200 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,460 UP 10
LG Corp. 72,200 DN 700
SsangyongMtr 2,350 DN 35
BoryungPharm 15,450 UP 400
L&L 13,250 DN 50
NamyangDairy 472,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,350 DN 200
(MORE)

