KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,950 DN 500
DaeduckElec 10,500 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,390 DN 5
HtlShilla 82,000 0
Hanmi Science 39,700 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 110,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 61,500 DN 1,500
KSOE 115,000 DN 4,000
Hanwha Chem 18,550 UP 1,350
OCI 63,100 DN 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,050 DN 950
KorZinc 426,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,020 DN 100
SYC 49,100 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 42,200 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 34,000 DN 250
S-Oil 96,300 DN 3,000
LG Innotek 119,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 223,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 53,500 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 73,600 DN 700
Mobis 241,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,850 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,750 DN 650
S-1 94,300 DN 1,300
Hanchem 92,300 DN 1,500
DWS 31,300 DN 500
UNID 46,050 DN 450
KEPCO 27,250 DN 150
SamsungSecu 34,850 DN 400
SKTelecom 242,000 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 46,450 DN 450
HyundaiElev 75,800 UP 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,750 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 100
SK 263,000 DN 6,000
DAEKYO 6,220 DN 10
GKL 20,750 DN 800
Handsome 32,650 DN 1,000
WJ COWAY 88,700 DN 4,200
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief