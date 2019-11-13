Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

November 13, 2019

LOTTE SHOPPING 132,500 DN 1,000
IBK 12,150 DN 150
KorElecTerm 43,850 DN 1,600
NamhaeChem 8,460 DN 80
DONGSUH 17,550 DN 50
BGF 5,820 DN 50
SamsungEng 18,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 100,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,425 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 36,750 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 23,950 DN 500
KT 27,250 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL210500 UP2500
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,500 DN 1,000
KT&G 100,500 0
DHICO 5,720 DN 70
LG Display 14,400 DN 150
Kangwonland 31,400 UP 100
NAVER 158,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 153,500 0
NCsoft 523,000 DN 11,000
DSME 28,700 DN 450
DSINFRA 5,710 0
DWEC 4,715 UP 5
Donga ST 99,000 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,850 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 254,000 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 216,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 32,950 DN 550
LGH&H 1,210,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 314,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 20,050 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,400 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,850 DN 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 68,800 DN 200
Celltrion 181,000 DN 4,500
Huchems 22,550 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,000 DN 4,500
(MORE)

