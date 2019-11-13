KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,500 UP 2,900
KIH 70,000 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 31,100 DN 550
GS 49,600 DN 1,100
CJ CGV 35,000 DN 550
HYUNDAILIVART 13,500 DN 300
LIG Nex1 32,750 UP 100
FILA KOREA 59,100 UP 2,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,600 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,405 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 DN 7,000
LF 20,200 UP 50
FOOSUNG 7,650 DN 120
JW HOLDINGS 6,570 DN 30
SK Innovation 157,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 21,800 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 43,400 DN 150
Hansae 18,750 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 59,600 DN 800
Youngone Corp 34,600 DN 650
KOLON IND 49,300 DN 100
HanmiPharm 312,000 DN 8,000
BNK Financial Group 7,130 DN 130
emart 128,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 DN 650
CUCKOO 100,500 UP 700
COSMAX 79,900 DN 2,100
MANDO 37,700 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 389,500 DN 8,500
INNOCEAN 66,800 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 31,800 DN 900
Netmarble 88,800 DN 3,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S340000 DN6000
ORION 107,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 180,500 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 30,150 DN 950
HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,600 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 DN 300
