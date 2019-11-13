Seoul stocks drop 0.86 pct over U.S.-China trade deal woes
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday as concerns over a U.S.-China trade deal increased after U.S. President Donald Trump did not provide concrete information on ongoing trade talks with China. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 18.47 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,122.45. Trading volume was moderate at 656 million shares worth 5.3 trillion won (US$4.6 billion), with losers far outnumbering winners 550 to 282.
On Tuesday, Trump did not offer any detail on the trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies, leaving investors disappointed.
"One of the factors in the KOSPI's rise yesterday was investors' expectation of Trump's comments. However, he did not provide any concrete information, which apparently pulled down the local stock market," Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Foreign and institutional investors offloaded a net 27.1 billion won and 242.2 billion won, respectively, while individuals scooped up a net 228.2 billion won.
Most large-cap shares were bearish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.19 percent to close at 52,500 won, No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor was down 0.8 percent to reach 124,500 won.
Pharmaceutical firm, Samsung BioLogics, decreased 2.14 percent to end at 389,500 won and another bio firm Celltrion lost 2.43 percent to 181,000 won.
In contrast, SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, finished 0.24 percent higher at 83,400 won.
Shinsegae, a major South Korean retailer, added 2.12 percent to 265,000 won and its apparel arm, Shinsegae International, added 1.2 percent to 210,500 won on market-beating third quarter earnings. Shinsegae said that its third-quarter net profit surged 37 percent from a year earlier on the back of stellar performances from its department store and duty-free units.
The South Korean won closed at 1,167.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7 won from Tuesday's close.
