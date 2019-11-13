(Premier12) Australia beats U.S. for 1st win, Olympic picture gets murkier
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Australia defeated the United States 2-1 in the ongoing Olympics baseball qualifying tournament in Japan on Wednesday, as the battle for spots in the 2020 Summer Games got even murkier.
Australia scored two runs in the top of the first and its pitching staff held the opponents below that mark at Tokyo Dome for the country's first win of the Super Round at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12.
The Premier12 is a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for teams in Asia/Oceania and the Americas. Only the top teams from each of those regions after the Super Round will be at the Olympics in the Japanese capital. South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Mexico and Japan are the other nations in the Super Round.
Australia improved to 1-3 for the tournament, tied with the United States.
Aaron Whitefield's single drove home two quick runs for Australia in the top of the first. Aussie starter Tim Atherton no-hit the Americans until two outs in the fifth, and handed the game over to the bullpen after getting one out in the sixth.
Mark Payton homered for the U.S. in the eighth to cut the deficit to 2-1. But the Americans couldn't get any closer, as Jon Kennedy got the final two outs for the save.
Mexico is currently leading the tournament at 3-0 and will face Japan (2-1) later Wednesday at Tokyo Dome. South Korea (2-1) and Chinese Taipei (1-2) are idle on Wednesday.
Results against other Super Round-bound teams from the group play were carried over to this phase.
After four Super Round games each, the No. 3 and No. 4 teams will meet in the third-place game, and the top two countries will square off in the championship final, both scheduled for Sunday at Tokyo Dome.
Because Japan is already in the Olympic tournament as the host nation, South Korea only has to finish ahead of Chinese Taipei and Australia.
South Korea lost to Chinese Taipei 7-0 on Tuesday. There's now a possibility that South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Australia could all finish the Super Round at 2-3, in which case they would go to a tiebreak to determine who'll get to play in the third-place game.
