S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 13, 2019
All Headlines 16:39 November 13, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.388 1.394 -0.6
3-year TB 1.510 1.564 -5.4
10-year TB 1.787 1.842 -5.5
2-year MSB 1.497 1.540 -4.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.045 2.064 -4.9
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 --
