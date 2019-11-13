Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
SEOUL -- The United States is expected to use a series of high-level defense meetings with South Korea in coming days to intensify pressure on Seoul to reconsider its decision to end a military information-sharing pact with Japan.
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Mark Milley arrived in South Korea on Wednesday, 10 days before the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between Seoul and Tokyo expires on Nov. 23.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to build more smart factories to deal with demographic change
SEJONG -- South Korea will build 30,000 smart factories and 10 smart industrial zones by 2022 as part of efforts to deal with a looming decline of the country's working-age population, the finance minister said Wednesday.
Hong Nam-ki said the number of people working at smart factories and smart industrial zones could stand at 100,000, which he said would help improve productivity.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's economy likely to grow 2.3 pct in 2020: KDI
SEJONG -- South Korea's economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020, slightly higher than this year's estimated 2 percent expansion, on the back of a slight improvement in domestic demand and exports, the state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) said Wednesday.
The growth outlook for next year is line with a forecast by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
----------------
(LEAD) Opposition floor leader appears for questioning on 'fast-track' scuffling
SEOUL -- The floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) appeared at a prosecution office Wednesday for long-delayed questioning over parliamentary scuffles related to the fast-tracking of major reform bills.
At issue is the party's use of physical means in April to block attempts by the ruling Democratic Party and other opposition parties to put contentious electoral and prosecution reform bills on a fast track.
----------------
S. Korean court to begin trial on wartime sex slaves
SEOUL -- A Seoul court is set to hold the first hearing Wednesday on a compensation suit filed by Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.
The move comes roughly three years after 20 plaintiffs, including victims and family members of deceased victims, filed the case against the Japanese government with the Seoul Central District Court in December 2016. They demanded financial compensation of 200 million won (US$171,320) per person.
----------------
Moon recalls late labor rights activist, vows to promote fairness
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in pledged continued efforts Wednesday for a fairer society and better working conditions in South Korea, commemorating the death of Jeon Tae-il, an iconic figure in the country's modern labor movement.
The same day 49 years earlier, Jeon, a garment worker and labor rights activist, burned himself to death at the age of 22 in protest at the terrible labor conditions that were prevalent amid the rapid industrialization of the time. With his body doused with petrol, he chanted slogans calling for labor rights and a decent working environment, running across the Seoul Peace Market in the capital.
