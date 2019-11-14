Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military chief vowed Thursday to use "the full range of U.S. military capabilities" to defend South Korea, the allies' Joint Chiefs of Staffs (JCS) said.

The U.S. JCS Chairman made the pledge during the 44th Military Committee Meeting (MCM) in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart, Gen. Park Han-ki.

"Gen. Milley reiterated the United States' firm and unwavering commitments to the Republic of Korea and its continued commitment to providing extended deterrence," they said in a joint statement.

"He affirmed that the U.S. remains prepared to respond to any attack on the Korean Peninsula, using the full range of U.S. military capabilities," the statement said.

Gen. Park Han-ki (L), chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, talk to each other while inspecting an honor guard during a ceremony at the JCS headquarters in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2019, to welcome the U.S. military leader. (Yonhap)

