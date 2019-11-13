1 killed, 5 injured in Daejeon lab explosion
All Headlines 17:55 November 13, 2019
DAEJEON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- At least one person was killed and five others were injured in an explosion at a state-run scientific lab in Daejeon on Wednesday, local fire authorities said.
The explosion occurred at 4:24 p.m. at a lab at the Agency for Defense Development in the city 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the officials.
The injured people were sent to a nearby hospital. The one casualty was reported to be a researcher in his forties.
Around 120 fire authorities have been dispatched to the site to handle the accident and investigate the exact cause.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
Most Saved
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
1
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
2
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
4
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
5
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim