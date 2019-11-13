Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) 1 killed, 5 injured in state-run defense lab explosion

All Headlines 23:12 November 13, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS official's remarks in last 3 paras)

DAEJEON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- An explosion at South Korea's state-run defense research institute killed at least one person and injured five others on Wednesday, local fire authorities said.

The incident occurred at 4:24 p.m. at a lab at the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the officials.

A 30-year-old researcher was killed and five others were wounded and sent to a nearby hospital. The ADD is a defense ministry-affiliated agency for research and development of technology.

The exact cause of the blast is under investigation, but the researchers were handling fuel for a rocket propellant at the time of the incident, according to fire authorities.

An ADD official said they had conducted a test with a small rocket propellant.

This image, a screenshot of an image posted on the Agency for Defense Development's web site, shows the institution's building. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lim Seong-taek, head of an ADD division who is in charge of the test, told reporters that the researchers were measuring the flow of nitromethane at the time of the explosion.

However, they did not ignite the fuel, Lim said.

Lim said it was unclear what caused the explosion because the test was only aimed at measuring the flow of nitromethane.
(END)

Keywords
#Daejeon #lab #explosion
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!