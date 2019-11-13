(2nd LD) 1 killed, 5 injured in state-run defense lab explosion
(ATTN: ADDS official's remarks in last 3 paras)
DAEJEON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- An explosion at South Korea's state-run defense research institute killed at least one person and injured five others on Wednesday, local fire authorities said.
The incident occurred at 4:24 p.m. at a lab at the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the officials.
A 30-year-old researcher was killed and five others were wounded and sent to a nearby hospital. The ADD is a defense ministry-affiliated agency for research and development of technology.
The exact cause of the blast is under investigation, but the researchers were handling fuel for a rocket propellant at the time of the incident, according to fire authorities.
An ADD official said they had conducted a test with a small rocket propellant.
Lim Seong-taek, head of an ADD division who is in charge of the test, told reporters that the researchers were measuring the flow of nitromethane at the time of the explosion.
However, they did not ignite the fuel, Lim said.
Lim said it was unclear what caused the explosion because the test was only aimed at measuring the flow of nitromethane.
