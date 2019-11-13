President Moon orders full efforts to retrieve bodies from chopper crash site
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday ordered officials to use "all possible means" to retrieve bodies from a chopper crash site in the East Sea, his spokeswoman said, a day after rescue workers found the fourth body.
Three people are unaccounted for after the rescue helicopter, carrying seven people, fell into waters near the easternmost islets of Dokdo late at night on Oct. 31, right after taking off from the islets.
Moon ordered officials to "step up search works to swiftly rescue the three missing people using all possible means," according to presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.
Moon also conveyed his sincerest condolences to the victims and their families, Ko said.
A team of rescue workers plans to mobilize three Navy vessels, including the Dae Jo Yeong destroyer and a Coast Guard ship, as their rescue operation hit a snag due to bad weather conditions. It will also call for cooperation from Japan's maritime security agency to find the missing people.
(END)
-
1
