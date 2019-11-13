One dead, another in coma after inhaling toxic gas from waste oil tank
BUSAN, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- One man was killed and another injured after inhaling toxic gas in an offshore waste oil tank on Wednesday, the coast guard said.
The incident occurred in an oil storage structure docked near a shipbuilding yard in the southeastern port city of Busan.
Officers from the Busan Coast Guard found the chief executive of an oil waste collection company, identified by his surname, Jeong, and a worker, surnamed Lee, unconscious inside the tank.
Jeong in his 30s died later in hospital and Lee, 62, is in a coma, according to the authorities.
The chief executive went inside the tank at 9:30 a.m. after he saw the worker lie down unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. Before entering, he asked a nearby ship's captain for help.
Coast Guard officials said they have yet to determine why Lee was inside the tank because there was no witness. They are investigating the operator of the oil storage facility to find out the exact cause of the accident.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
5
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
1
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
2
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
4
Trump pushed N.K. sanctions citing his 'craziness': ex-U.S. envoy
-
5
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim