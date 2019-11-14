Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he will decide on auto tariffs soon

All Headlines 03:52 November 14, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will make a decision soon on whether to impose tariffs on imported cars and auto parts.

Trump made the remark to reporters at a meeting with Turkey's president at the White House amid expectations he would announce the decision as early as Wednesday following a six-month delay in May.

South Korea has lobbied hard to win an exemption from any further tariffs, citing its renegotiated trade deal with the U.S.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!