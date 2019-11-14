Korean-language dailies

-- Housing pension to open to people 55 years old (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Daejeon swept by real estate speculation frenzy (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'CEO faces 2205 punishments, making it difficult to do business in Korea' (Donga llbo)

-- Korea Expressway Corp. chief to meet worker laid off 4 months ago (Seoul Shinmun)

-- We have to find source of fine dust pollutants (Segye Times)

-- U.S. pressures S. Korea not to end GSOMIA (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't sets aside 57.4 bln won for free-of-charge fine dust masks (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. intensifies pressure on Seoul over GSOMIA (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. defense secretary, senior military officers set to gather in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean insurers see reversion in net interest margin for first time (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korean ETFs expand to 45 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

