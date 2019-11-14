Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:13 November 14, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Housing pension to open to people 55 years old (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Daejeon swept by real estate speculation frenzy (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'CEO faces 2205 punishments, making it difficult to do business in Korea' (Donga llbo)
-- Korea Expressway Corp. chief to meet worker laid off 4 months ago (Seoul Shinmun)
-- We have to find source of fine dust pollutants (Segye Times)
-- U.S. pressures S. Korea not to end GSOMIA (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't sets aside 57.4 bln won for free-of-charge fine dust masks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. intensifies pressure on Seoul over GSOMIA (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. defense secretary, senior military officers set to gather in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean insurers see reversion in net interest margin for first time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean ETFs expand to 45 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. pressures Seoul on GSOMIA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea ending GSOMIA may send wrong message: Abrams (Korea Herald)
-- NPS hit for using 'excessive' shareholder rights (Korea Times)
