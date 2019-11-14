Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Nov. 14

All Headlines 10:08 November 14, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea, U.S. Military Committee Meeting

-- U.S. defense secretary's arrival in Seoul

-- Prosecutors to summon ex-justice minister for questioning

Economy & Finance

-- Seoul to unveil measures against risky investment

-- Banks' third-quarter business performance
(END)

