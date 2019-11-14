(LEAD) NCSOFT's Q3 net jumps 20.3 pct on sold sales of major games
(ATTN: CORRECTS typo throughout; CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout; ADDS photo)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp., a major online game publisher in South Korea, said Thursday that its third-quarter net profit jumped 20.3 percent from a year earlier on the back of strong popularity of its signature games.
Net profit for the July-September period came to 113.6 billion won (US$97.3 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 94.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income was down 7.3 percent to 128.9 billion won in the third quarter from a year earlier, and sales inched down 1.5 percent to 397.8 billion won over the cited period.
The company said users of "Lineage Remastered," the new version of its mega-hit PC game "Lineage" that was launched earlier this year, and "Lineage 2" dramatically increased after major updates.
Revenues from the mobile game business came to 213.3 billion won, followed by "Lineage" with 51.8 billion won and "Lineage 2" with 23 billion won.
By region, sales came in at 301.3 billion won in South Korea, 24.5 billion won in North America and Europe, 19 billion won in Japan and 8.8 billion won in Taiwan.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
5
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
5
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
1
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
2
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
5
U.S. congressman calls for 'very tough' nuclear negotiations with N. Korea