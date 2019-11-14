Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:06 November 14, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 06/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 07/00 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 05/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/03 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/05 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/12 Sunny 20

Daegu 09/02 Sunny 10

Busan 10/06 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!