Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 November 14, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-1 Sunny 0
Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 06/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 07/00 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 05/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/03 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 09/05 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/12 Sunny 20
Daegu 09/02 Sunny 10
Busan 10/06 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
5
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
Most Saved
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
5
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
1
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
2
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
5
U.S. congressman calls for 'very tough' nuclear negotiations with N. Korea