S. Korea, Poland hold arms industry committee meeting, agree to boost ties
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) - South Korea and Poland held a joint defense industry committee meeting to explore ways to further boost cooperation on arms procurement and in related industries, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Thursday.
The committee meeting, the third of its kind, took place on Wednesday in the Polish capital of Warsaw between South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) chief, Wang Jung-hong, and the Polish deputy defense minister, Marek Lapinski.
The committee was established in 2014 after the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation, according to DAPA.
"During the meeting, the two countries discussed ways to further deepen cooperation by carrying out such joint projects as research and development in defense technologies," DAPA said in a release.
Three South Korean defense companies also took part in the meeting and introduced indigenous weapons systems such as tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, it added.
In 2014, based on South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzer, the two countries jointly developed the Polish version of the cannon howitzer, named Krab.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
5
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
5
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
1
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
3
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
4
Dialogue chances will disappear unless 3rd Trump-Kim meeting takes place this year: pro-N.K. paper
-
5
U.S. congressman calls for 'very tough' nuclear negotiations with N. Korea