U.S. set to lift anti-dumping duties on S. Korean-made cold-rolled sheets

The tariff on Hyundai Steel's OCTGs went down from 24.49 percent to 0.77 percent, while that on Nexteel Co.'s products was cut from 32.24 percent to 13.16 percent, industry insiders said. However, SeAh Steel Corp., South Korea's top OCTG exporter, saw its tariff increase from 16.73 percent to 17.04 percent following the department's preliminary decision.