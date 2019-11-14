Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 6.3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,128.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wednesday (local time), U.S. stocks closed slightly higher following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's latest testimony. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.33 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.07 percent
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading mixed
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.76 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.24 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.4 percent.
In contrast, No. 1 portal operator Naver shot up 8.23 percent, and pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics was up 1.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.3 won from the previous session's close.
South Korea's stock market opened at 10 a.m. Thursday and will close at 4 p.m., an hour later than usual, due to the national college entrance exam.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
