S. Korea hosts int'l forum on partnerships with ASEAN
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential advisory panel hosted an international forum here Thursday on the country's push for stronger ties with Southeast Asian nations.
Held under the theme of "ASEAN and Korea: Partnership for Prosperity," it came ahead of a major summit between the two sides to take place in Busan later this month.
"South Korea hopes to become a partner with ASEAN nations for a deeper level of cooperation in various fields," Lee Jay-min, vice chairman of the National Economic Advisory Council (NEAC), said in his opening speech.
That's a reason why the South Korean government has adopted the New Southern Policy as one of its top priority policies, he added.
Two years earlier, President Moon Jae-in announced the core diplomatic initiative aimed at upgrading Seoul's partnerships with ASEAN to the level of those with four major regional powers: the United States, China, Japan and Russia.
Moon plans to hold a two-day "commemorative summit" with his counterparts from the 10 ASEAN members in the southern port city of Busan from Nov. 25. It is to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral dialogue relations. The group summit will be followed by the first Mekong-Republic of Korea summit there on Nov. 27.
Lee stressed the significance of South Korea-ASEAN cooperation amid the transformation of the global economic order.
Country-to-country economic cooperation has been weakening, with trade fights spreading, and the International Monetary Fund recently raised the problem of "synchronized global slowdown," he pointed out.
Desperately needed, above all, is the beefing up of international cooperation, which is a reason for closer cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN, he added.
The conference, organized by the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP), has brought together eminent experts from ASEAN countries and South Korea.
It consists of three sub-sessions titled "Global Value Chain: Prospects and Opportunities for ASEAN and Korea," "Innovation Policy for Co-prosperity of ASEAN and Korea" and "ASEAN-Korea Cooperation in Macroeconomic and Financial Policies."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
5
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
5
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
1
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
3
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert
-
4
Dialogue chances will disappear unless 3rd Trump-Kim meeting takes place this year: pro-N.K. paper
-
5
U.S. congressman calls for 'very tough' nuclear negotiations with N. Korea