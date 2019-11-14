Widow of late Korean Air chief gets suspended jail term
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision to issue a suspended prison term to the widow of late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho for illegally hiring Filipino housekeepers.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the late chairman's wife, Lee Myung-hee, to 1 1/2 years in prison, suspended for three years. But the court withdrew an order for 160 hours of community service given to Lee by the lower court.
She was indicted on charges of having hired about six maids from the Philippines since 2013 by sponsoring them with traineeship visas.
Her daughter Cho Hyun-ah, a former Korean Air vice president, was also accused of illegally hiring five Filipinos in the same manner. She was sentenced to a two-year suspended jail term in July, and the punishment was finalized as she did not appeal the decision.
To work as a housekeepers in South Korea, a foreigner must obtain a visa that is issued to either ethnic Koreans from overseas or those married to Koreans.
Separately, the two women are also facing charges of smuggling luxury goods by making use of the airline's planes.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
5
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
4
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
5
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
1
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
3
Dialogue chances will disappear unless 3rd Trump-Kim meeting takes place this year: pro-N.K. paper
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
5
Kim's order to remove Mount Kumgang facilities may reflect desire to become tourist country: expert