KEPCO Plant Service Q3 net income almost triples to 40.9 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 40.9 billion won (US$35 million), up 187.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 53 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 16.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 11.9 percent to 297.4 billion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 97.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
