E-Mart Q3 net income down 42.2 pct. to 112.4 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 112.4 billion won (US$ 96 million), down 42.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 40.3 percent on-year to 116.2 billion won. Sales increased 7.1 percent to 5.06 trillion won.
The operating profit was 14.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 loss widens on one-off costs
-
1
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
4
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
5
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
1
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
4
Dialogue chances will disappear unless 3rd Trump-Kim meeting takes place this year: pro-N.K. paper
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea