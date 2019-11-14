Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
S. Korea remains willing to reconsider GSOMIA decision if Japan changes course: defense ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remains willing to reconsider its decision to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan if Tokyo first retracts "unfair" export curbs, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) is set to expire on Nov. 23, following South Korea's decision in August to terminate it after Japan imposed export curbs on Seoul in a row over wartime forced labor.
-----------------
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL -- The military chiefs of South Korea and the United States held annual talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss the regional security situation and alliance issues, including a soon-to-expire military intelligence-sharing pact between Seoul and Tokyo.
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, held the 44th Military Committee Meeting (MCM) at the JCS building in Seoul. Milley arrived here on Wednesday as part of his first trip to the Indo-Pacific region since taking office, according to officials.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean Ryu Hyun-jin finishes 2nd in NL Cy Young voting
SEOUL -- South Korean left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin has finished in second place in the 2019 National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting, while also becoming the first Asian to earn a first-place vote for the top pitching prize.
In the voting result announced Wednesday evening (U.S. Eastern Time), Ryu, who led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers this year, earned one first-place vote, 10 second-place votes, eight third-place votes, seven fourth-place votes and three fifth-place votes, for a total of 88 points.
-----------------
S. Korea, Japan in final stage of setting up defense talks: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is in the final stage of discussions with Japan to set up a meeting between their defense ministers next week, just days ahead of the planned expiry of their intelligence-sharing pact, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is scheduled to visit Thailand next week to attend the 6th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) slated for Nov. 17-18, according to the ministry.
-----------------
S. Korea holds national college entrance exam
SEOUL -- South Korea held the annual state-administered college entrance exam on Thursday, with roughly half a million applicants sitting for the high-stakes test that some claim will determine their future.
The College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT), also known as "suneung," began at 1,185 exam venues across the nation at 8:40 a.m., according to the education ministry.
-----------------
Prosecution calls in ex-minister for questioning on family-related charges
SEOUL -- South Korea's state prosecutors on Thursday summoned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk to question him in relation to his family's alleged wrongdoings.
Cho appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul earlier in the day to be questioned on his suspected involvement in some of the charges raised against his wife Chung Kyung-sim.
(END)
