(LEAD) LG Chem requests ITC make quick ruling against SK Innovation over EV battery row
(ATTN: ADDS more info in para 6)
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top chemical firm, said Thursday it has asked the U.S International Trade Commission (ITC) to make a default judgment on its trade secret litigation against its local rival SK Innovation Co.
In April, LG Chem filed a pair of lawsuits with the ITC and a U.S. District Court of Delaware, requesting an embargo on importing electric vehicle (EV) battery-related products from SK Innovation, while demanding compensation for the piracy of trade secrets.
LG Chem asked the ITC to make an early decision on the case and recognize that SK Innovation had misappropriated and used its trade secrets on EV batteries.
LG Chem claimed that SK Innovation spoiled evidence on the case and is responsible for civil contempt, saying that its local rival didn't follow the ITC's digital forensics orders.
Once LG Chem's request is accepted, the ITC will rule against SK Innovation without entering the initial determination phase. However, the embargo on SK Innovation's EV battery products will go into effect after the ITC's final ruling.
SK Innovation said it will soon submit documents to the ITC regarding LG Chem's early decision request.
The two South Korean EV battery manufacturers have been at loggerheads over EV battery-related trade secrets this year, filing multiple lawsuits in the United States and South Korea.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 loss widens on one-off costs
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
4
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
5
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
3
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea holds national college entrance exam