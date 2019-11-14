SK Innovation, Doosan Heavy take part in Vietnamese carbon-free project
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday they will take part in a Vietnamese environmental project as a part of their corporate social responsibility efforts.
The two companies signed a multiparty memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Quang Ngai provincial government in Vietnam for a project that aims to make An Binh Island a carbon-free place. The MOU also includes Vietnam's Vingroup and South Korea's wave energy solutions provider Ingine Inc.
Under the agreement, SK Innovation will provide its plastic recycling technology, while Doosan Heavy will support repair and maintenance of a desalination plant that it built there in 2012.
SK Innovation said it plans to bring in more partners to the environmentally friendly project and expand it to Vietnam's mainland.
