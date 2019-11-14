Naver says Japanese affiliate Line in talks for merger with Yahoo Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp., South Korea's No. 1 Internet portal, said Thursday that its Japanese chat app Line and internet portal Yahoo Japan have been in final talks for a potential merger in a move that could form Japan's largest internet platform, according to media reports Thursday.
Naver, which holds a 73 percent stake in Line, said it and Japanese telecom giant Softbank, which owns 45 percent of Yahoo's parent company Z Holdings, have been discussing a merger deal.
"Line has been considering various proposals to boost business competitiveness with Z Holdings," Naver said. "Details haven't been confirmed yet.
Line is the most popular chat app in Japan with 80 million users, posting 207.1 Japanese yen (US$1.9 billion) in sales in 2018. Z Holdings has 50 million users and generated 954.7 billion yen of revenue last year.
If completed, the merged entity could become Japan's biggest internet platform with chat, search, e-commerce and payment apps.
Shares of Naver soared 12 percent as of 3 p.m. on the Seoul bourse following media reports on the proposed merger between Line and Yahoo Japan.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 loss widens on one-off costs
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) (Premier12) With major league scouts watching, ace left-hander delivers excellent start
-
4
Meeting of Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs opens for 2nd day
-
5
S. Korea, Japan to hold 2nd round of talks over WTO dispute
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
3
Two Russians under police probe for jumping off skyscrapers in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea holds national college entrance exam