Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Naver says Japanese affiliate Line in talks for merger with Yahoo Japan

All Headlines 15:48 November 14, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp., South Korea's No. 1 Internet portal, said Thursday that its Japanese chat app Line and internet portal Yahoo Japan have been in final talks for a potential merger in a move that could form Japan's largest internet platform, according to media reports Thursday.

Naver, which holds a 73 percent stake in Line, said it and Japanese telecom giant Softbank, which owns 45 percent of Yahoo's parent company Z Holdings, have been discussing a merger deal.

"Line has been considering various proposals to boost business competitiveness with Z Holdings," Naver said. "Details haven't been confirmed yet.

Line is the most popular chat app in Japan with 80 million users, posting 207.1 Japanese yen (US$1.9 billion) in sales in 2018. Z Holdings has 50 million users and generated 954.7 billion yen of revenue last year.

If completed, the merged entity could become Japan's biggest internet platform with chat, search, e-commerce and payment apps.

Shares of Naver soared 12 percent as of 3 p.m. on the Seoul bourse following media reports on the proposed merger between Line and Yahoo Japan.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Naver #Softbank #Line #Yahoo Japan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!