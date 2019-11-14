Moon receives credentials from 12 new foreign ambassadors
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Greeting newly-appointed ambassadors from a dozen foreign countries at Cheong Wa Dae, President Moon Jae-in received their credentials Thursday.
They included Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, a daughter of late former South African President Nelson Mandela. She began her stint here last month.
Japan's incoming top envoy in Seoul, Koji Tomita, was not present, as he has yet to begin his official work here. The outgoing ambassador, Yasumasa Nakamine, is staying in South Korea as diplomatic procedures are not done yet in relation to his next assignment in Britain, according to a diplomatic source.
The other nations whose ambassadors presented Moon with their credentials were the Czech Republic, Angola, the Netherlands, France, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Qatar, Guatemala, Rwanda, Panama and Thailand.
